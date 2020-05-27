× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Allan “AJ” Frahm, 88, of Rochester died Friday, May 22, 2020, of natural causes at Cottagewood Senior Community.

AJ was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Winona, to John and Della (Grapentine) Frahm. He graduated from Winona High School, then joined in the U.S. Army Nov. 7, 1952, and was honorably discharged in October 1954. He married Elaine (Lloyd) Frahm March 28, 1953. After his discharge, they moved to Rochester. AJ started work as a mechanic for the Studebaker/Packard dealer. He also worked for the Lincoln-Mercury dealer before opening a Conoco Gas Station on Broadway, with Bob Zorteau. He later started Al’s Auto Repair in Marion Township.

AJ loved his family, racing, camping and fishing, and his cars. He was a charter member of the Southeastern Minnesota Ford Club and the Korean War Vets Club.

Al is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Wayne (Mary) Frahm and Jayne (Gene Johnson) Frahm; grandchildren, Jana (Todd) Harrington, Joe (Bobbi) Frahm, Jeff (Marla) Frahm and Jacob Frahm, Chase (Holly) Clarke and Tyler (Ali) Clarke; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean (Tom) Donovan and Carol (David) Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Marci Frahm, Darlene Burt and Neva (David) Duffy; brothers-in-law, Harold (Sue) Lloyd and Dean Suffrins.