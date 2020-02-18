RUSHFORD — Alice M. Scattum, 98, of Rushford died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.
There will be a funeral service for Alice at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Rushford Lutheran Church, 101 South Mill St., with the Reverend Steve Chellew officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, 780 North Mill St., Rushford, and one hour prior to the service at the church.