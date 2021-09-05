Alice M. McKeag, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born on August 11, 1932, in Winona, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Earl and Alma (Nichols) Harkness. Alice received all of her formal education in Winona at W.K. School, Winona Senior High School, and she attended Winona State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She worked as a waitress in a place called “The Dairy Bar” in downtown Winona almost full time during high school and college, paying all of her own expenses and no student debt. On August 1, 1953, she married Robert McKeag at First Baptist Church in Winona. Today, her husband would say “thanks for all the many good times in the 68 years of marriage, and sorry for the not-so-good times.” Actually, the good times were more numerous. Alice was always interested in politics and local and international events. She was active in the League of Women Voters and the Association of University Women, as well as several book clubs.