Alice Hackbarth

RIDGEWAY, Minn. — Alice Y. Hackbarth, 89, of Ridgeway died Monday, Oct, 28, 2019, at Spring Brook Assisted Living in La Crescent surrounded by her family. Alice was born Dec. 16, 1929, in Winona to Paul and Sybil (Smith) Kinstler. On June 23, 1951, she married Roger Hackbarth at Grace Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. They made their home in the Ridgeway area where they began farming and raising their six children. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and helped with the lady’s groups. Alice began working in food service at Ridgeway Community School before continuing on to Winona Middle School.
She is survived by her six children, Bonnie (Ronald) Falch of Prairie du Chien, Wis., David (Sharri) Hackbarth of Winona, Larry Hackbarth (Ann Bond) of Sun Prairie, Wis., Kristine (Greg) Olson of Stewartville, Minn., Mariann (Jeff) Metz of Rushford, and Joel (Natalie) Hackbarth of La Crescent, Minn.; 15 grandchildren, Emily (David) Zarling, Laura (Dan) Hahn, Cathryn (Joel) Naumann, Andrea (Ben Toche) Hackbarth, Andy Hackbarth, Alex Rosolack, Alicia (Ben Anderson) Metz, Courtney (Jordan) Kalbarczyk, Brittany (Nick) Agrimson, Nathan (Shelby) Metz, Ashley (David) Coe, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Tornow, Kalysta (Jeff Brewington) Schlitter, Miranda Hackbarth and Wade Schlitter; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ava, Lydia, Micah, Tristan, Leighton, Gannon, Titus, Abram, Maggie, Enzo, Lucius, Dominick, Dawson, Ulysses, Vivenne, and Aria; sister, Dorthy Anderson; and brother and sisters-in-law, Ardell Kunst, John Hackbarth, and Marilyn Hackbarth.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 2015; grandson, Connor Rosolack; parents; brothers-in-law, Arden Hackbarth, John Anderson, and Robert Kunst; and great-niece, Melissa Anderson.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ridgeway with the Reverend Anthony Straseske officiating. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bush Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Hackbarth, Alex Rosolack, Ben Anderson, Jordan Kalbarczyk, Nick Agrimson, and Nathan Metz.
Please leave a memory of Alice and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.