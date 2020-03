Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Spring burial will be at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.