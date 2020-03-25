Alberta (Lilla) Kulas, 90, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System just before midnight Saturday, March 21, 2020, with her son, Chuck, at her side. Alberta “Gigi” lived at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, Wis., the past three years, but lived most of her life in and around Dodge, Wis.

Alberta was born Nov. 14, 1929, to Albert and Mary (Stampka) Lilla. Alberta and her only sister, Charley, ran and played around Dodge. While attending Arcadia High School, she met Joseph “Bud” Kulas, who she married Aug. 31, 1948, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pine Creek, Wis.

Their only son, Chuck, was born in 1949 and they moved to the Kulas family farm just outside of Dodge in 1964. Bud ran the dairy farm and after cleaning houses for several years, Alberta embarked on a career at Watkins in Winona. She was known for her 5 a.m. arrival time, her endless supply of spunk and energy, and her fierce loyalty to her coworkers who became friends.

Alberta loved sharing stories of train rides to North Dakota when she was young, of waitressing at the Hillside Fish House and standing on the picket line during an employee strike at Watkins. Alberta blazed the trail for working mothers — her career was important to her along with her family life, her friends and she took pride in it all.