Agnes Ellen Gierok, 83, of Independence, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at her home with her family at her side.

Agnes was born April 19, 1938, in Ludington, Wisconsin at home, on the family dairy farm, to Ernest and Esther (Shong) Von Haden. Ernest was considered progressive, having a Delco generator, lights in the barn and the yard! Esther was a traveling nurse.

Agnes attended first grade at the White Country School, around the corner from the farm, and she and her sisters often walked through the culvert under the road to deliver eggs to the Ludington store.

When Agnes was six years old, they moved to Forest Street in Eau Claire. Lonesome for the farm, little Agnes cried for many nights.

While her father was employed at various jobs in the area, including the slaughterhouse, and Walter’s Brewery just down the street, her mother worked as a nurse at the original Sacred Heart Hospital, up the hill near the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They rented out rooms to boarders for extra money.

Agnes studied the accordion for a few years, and graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire, in 1956. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, Primary, in 1960 at WSCEC.