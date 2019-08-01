BLAIR/INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Agnes A. Hertzfeldt, 88, of Blair, formerly of Independence, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Agnes was born May 28, 1931, in the town of Burnside, Trempealeau County, to Frank F. and Julia B. (Bautch) Marsolek. She married Eugene A. Hertzfeldt Oct. 10, 1949, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. He died Sept. 21, 2013.
Agnes was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, women’s organization and rosary society. The couple farmed in Traverse Valley until retirement in 1974 and then moved to Independence. She loved to bake and cook, and family gatherings on holidays were always special because of her. She enjoyed quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her family. Her family was most important to her.
Agnes is survived by two daughters, Beverly (Michael) Bautch of Strum, Wis., and Betty Nohl of Milton, Ga.; five grandchildren, Scott Bautch, Diane (Bill) Collette, Adam, Lauren and Jackie Nohl; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Chase Collette; and two sisters-in-law, Theresa Hertzfeldt and Mary Ann (Frank) Koval.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; six brothers, Ladislaus, Clifford, Marcel, Ralph, Allie and Peter Marsolek; four sisters, Monica Przybilla, Celia Guza, Julia Lyga and Verna Klimek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with the Rev. Woodrow H. Pace officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.