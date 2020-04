× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLAIR/ARCADIA/FOUNTAIN CITY — Aaron “Bud” P. Kujak, 91, of Blair, formerly of Arcadia and Fountain City, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family arrangements.