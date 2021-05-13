Levine still assessing Twins before making any drastic moves

CHICAGO — Thad Levine’s gut feeling is the Twins are about to turn a corner.

That evaluation stems from something Oakland A’s executive Billy Beane once told the Twins general manager: In a six-month season, the first two are to assess, the next two are to address and the last two are to enjoy.

About two months into the season, the Twins are 12-21 before Wednesday’s game against the White Sox — ahead of only the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central. And the team Levine and Co. built to win a championship isn’t even looking like a playoff team, with bullpen breakdowns and hitting halts.

“Knowing how hard we’re working toward a specific end, and when you see it manifest in a different direction, you feel for the players, you feel for the fans, and ultimately, for management,” Levine said. “… This is not how we envisioned it going, and I think we’re all cognizant of the realities of the game, which is that sometimes things happen that are unexpected.”

While Levine is disappointed, he’s not yet to the point of considering an overhaul or even ruminating on which players might be attractive to playoff teams in the trade market.