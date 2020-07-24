Let it rip, Twins: 2020 team can finally release pent-up anticipation

Luck is impossible to predict. The talent part, well, Baldelli isn’t the only one who is impressed with Minnesota’s assemblage.

“What we’re capable of as a group is winning the World Series,” said Rich Hill, who pitched in two of the past three World Series while with the Dodgers. “It’s one of the best lineups in baseball. You look at a bullpen that had tremendous success last year, and [is] extremely underrated. And now looking at a rotation [headed by Jose] Berrios — the pieces of the puzzle are there to make the rotation one of the best in baseball as well.

“We’re in a very good position to do some special things.”

Last year’s special thing was hitting home runs, 307 of them, more than any team in baseball history. The Twins allowed 48 of them, the contributions of C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop, to walk away last winter, but upgraded the offense by making on-base artist Luis Arraez the full-time second baseman, then signing Donaldson to the largest free-agent contract in team history.

“Our goal was to find a way to impact this team in a significant way. In Josh, we certainly found that,” President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said upon Donaldson’s agreement to a $92 million payday. “This guy is a winning baseball player through and through.”