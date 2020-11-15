Led by stellar defense

Nelson, a senior safety who missed all but one half of one game last season due to a knee injury, made his big play in front of a cheering section. “The Big House” only held player guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Nelson — a Detroit native — said he had about 15 people in the stands between he and his girlfriend’s families.

“Coming back here it really wasn’t what I expected, but what I was hoping for. Very happy that they could be there for the game,” Nelson said. “It was huge to be able to go out there and just help my team in any way that I can. It was (everything) I could dream of. It was great to get back into the swing of things, be able to make a couple plays and get back out there with the guys. It was a long time coming. I’m very grateful for being out there, having the opportunity to be out there.”

Michigan (1-3) was a struggling offense even before it faced a rugged UW defense. But the Badgers snatched momentum from the Wolverines’ offense early and often as it helped build a 28-0 halftime lead — the largest halftime deficit Michigan has ever faced since at home since Michigan Stadium opened in 1927.