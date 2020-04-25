Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft

Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL.

The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft before the flow of talent slowed to a trickle. Or the conference finally began running out of top prospects.

The top four rounds are where the vast majority of pro starters are found. So beginning with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who went first overall to the Bengals, the SEC provided the mother lode. Heading into the sixth round, 50 players had come from its 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 12, followed by Alabama with nine.

“I think it’s really easy to see NFL players when you watch as many players get drafted from the SEC and from that conference,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after his team grabbed Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. “But there’s great players in every conference. It’s just you don’t have to look too far to see them play against some really talented players.”

The Lions noticed. They took Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.