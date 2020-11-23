Learning Vikings defense takes another lesson in defeat

On the whole, Zimmer surmised there was some overconfidence in play after the recent improvement.

“I think a little bit had to do,” the coach said, “with these guys feeling their oats a little bit.”

What’s workingThe star trio of running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have helped quarterback Kirk Cousins thrive again this month after a rough start to the season.

Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak called another shrewd game against the Cowboys, effectively using a collection of bootleg rollouts and play-action fakes to put Cousins in positions of strength despite facing a steady pass rush.

The Vikings were particularly sharp on first downs, with 17 runs for 82 yards by Cook and 10-for-12 passing for 184 yards by Cousins for an average of 9.85 yards per first-down snap. Cousins completed five passes of 20-plus yards. For the season, the Vikings have gained 40% or more of the yardage needed for a first down or a touchdown on 55.8% of their first-down plays to rank seventh in the NFL.

What needs helpFor all the success Cousins and the offense have enjoyed after the bye, either inside the 20-yard line or in the middle of the field, two-minute situations have continued to be an issue.