Learning the ropes

Not only do the Packers have a nine-player draft class and 15 undrafted free agents, but they also added three veteran players who are expected to fill important roles this season: Inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, right tackle Rick Wagner and wide receiver Devin Funchess.

LaFleur said he plans to bring the rookies to camp a week earlier than the rest of the veterans, who normally report in late July. The team has not yet announced dates for practices.

“Provided training camp starts on time, you’re allowed to bring the rookies in a week early,” LaFleur said. “That’s something we’ll certainly do to try to get them acclimated to introduce them to some of the stuff that we want them to do on the field.”

Their veteran teammates, meanwhile, will have to get used to a different set-up in the weight room, training room and even the locker room at Lambeau Field.

According to the protocols from the league, not only will teams have to put guidelines in place for cleaning and disinfecting their facilities, but they’ll also have to submit an infectious disease plan to the league.