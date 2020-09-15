League wins week one

There’s a lot that can be said about an opening NFL week that featured a little of everything — except, perhaps, the positive COVID-19 tests that everyone feared most.

There was plenty of football, played at a surprisingly high level considering the circumstances. Plenty of protests, too, though for the most part they seemed subdued in mostly empty stadiums.

There was a dazzling new $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles getting rave reviews in prime time Sunday night. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of their time dueled each other in New Orleans.

And there was even a bit of controversy on a call that may have cost the Dallas Cowboys their opener.

It’s just one week, and the sample size is relatively small. But it was the one week where everything could have gone wrong and didn’t.

Yes, stadiums were mostly empty — but it could have been worse. A lot worse.

The NFL rolled the dice and came up a winner, if only for one week. There’s no guarantee it can do the same for the next 15 weeks of the season, but there were a lot of people who never thought the league would get this far, either.