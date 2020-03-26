LB DeMarquis Gates joins Vikings two decades after cheering for them as a kid

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Gates was undrafted in 2018 out of Mississippi before signing as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns. He was waived, though, before the start of training camp.

It was a similar situation last year for Gates. He was signed by the Washington Redskins after playing with the Memphis Express of the spring-league Alliance of American Football, which folded in the middle of its first season. But Gates again was cut before training camp.

“I think I’ve made major strides,” Gates said of his five games this year with the Roughnecks, which featured 32 tackles, including three for loss and two sacks, and an interception.

The Browns and Redskins apparently agreed. They both tried to again sign Gates before he committed to Minnesota.

“The Vikings, they wanted me last year and I didn’t give them the chance,” said Gates, who can play both middle and outside linebacker. “They stayed on me and I felt like they really wanted me. I just didn’t want to take that same route and have them (the Browns or Redskins) just saying whatever just to get me in and use me as a camp body.”