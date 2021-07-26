Last year’s cornerbacks buried on depth chart

Top competition

The Vikings signed six free agents at cornerback this offseason, meaning more than half of the 11-man position room is a new face. The playing time won’t be handed back to Dantzler or Gladney, if available, after they combined to start 25 games as rookies. Alexander practiced as a starter all spring, and Breeland is expected to vie for a spot in the lineup once he’s fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Peterson

He has been a shutdown corner in the past, which the Vikings haven’t had under Zimmer since Xavier Rhodes was an All-Pro pick in 2017. Part of Peterson’s pull to Minnesota was the potential to jumpstart his career under Zimmer. The veteran coach and former superstar have bet on each other this season as both look to rebound. Peterson, 31, turned back the clock by picking his former LSU jersey number – 7 – to wear in purple and gold once again; the Vikings hope he can turn back time on the field, too.

ONE BIG QUESTION

Will investment turn into production at corner? Six. That’s the number of combined interceptions by Vikings corners the past two years. It’s the franchise’s fewest in back-to-back seasons since 2001-2002. Last year was particularly brutal as corners combined for just 19 pass deflections. Peterson, Alexander and Breeland were signed to change that.

