Last-place Gophers baseball team falls victim to ‘COVID crash’

It's under the radar that baseball — as with football and basketball — had been a men's sport without free transfers until last week. Now that the transfer portal is set as the sweet nectar of second chances, Anderson must give it a try, but with fewer openings.

"We have nine freshman recruits coming in, and everybody on our current roster would be able come back," Anderson said. "Zach Raabe is going to get drafted and will probably sign … maybe a couple others.

"In 40 years, I've never asked a player that we recruited to leave the program just because it didn't work out for him here. But we're going to have to do something to be at 35."

After this season, the first true abomination in Anderson's four decades in charge, where does the coach find his optimism?

"We're going to have some juniors, after a summer of baseball and fall ball, that can be excellent players," Anderson said. "We've recruited well on the mound with the incoming freshmen. The league is going to continue to be deeper and more experienced than ever, and we have to get better."

Anderson, 66 next month, said: "The plan is to be back and to be good again. My contract is up this summer, so we'll see if everyone agrees with that.''

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0