Larson still popular on dirt tracks, despite racial slur

Dalton Hughes, a race fan from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, is thrilled to hear that.

“For me I think he’s different than everyone else,” Hughes said. “The way he drives a dirt car, it’s something different and it’s exciting.”

Jason Hagenbuch, a former dirt track driver from Pennsylvania, said he came to the track to watch Larson run because also loves the way he attacks the course.

“He’s very fluid,” said Hagenbuch. “He’s a true driver, whether that is dirt, asphalt, whatever. As for (the racial slur), everybody makes mistakes and that is understandable in today’s world. You’ve got to give guys a second chance.”

And fans apparently have.

McGarey, who travels around the country selling Larson merchandise, said fans have been turning out in droves to buy Larson gear.

When Larson raced dirt tracks for the first time in the Dakotas earlier this year, he said the line stretched further than he could see. He and his staff were selling items non-stop for six straight hours.

It helps that Larson has been winning at nearly every level all year long after his suspension.

“Kyle made a mistake, but he held up to it,” McGarey said. “He has worked really hard to better himself. I’m really proud of him for all he has done and all he’s try to do on his own to better himself. Kyle is a really great person and it’s good that people give him a second chance. I think everybody will — and he will come out on top.”

