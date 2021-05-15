Larson repays Urban Youth Racing School

Truex had at least four wins in a season from 2016 to 2019 before falling to just one last year in his first season with crew chief James Small. Truex signed a contract extension with JGR before the Daytona 500 and said then that the team last season “came up short on a lot of those little key areas and decisions or little mistakes along the way.”

Looks like the 19 team has cleaned up those mistakes.

“I think some of it has just been, we’re faster this year,” Truex said. “A lot of decisions, a lot of the little things where we talked about missing, it’s why we ran second and third a lot of last year. Whether it was a pit stop here or there, just not being fast enough here or there, or maybe along the way we caught some bad breaks as well. There was a handful of races we should have won.”

Start your wagers

Truex is the 7-2 favorite to win the only race this season at the Monster Mile. The Delaware State Lottery said Saturday since full-scale sports betting started in Delaware on June 5, 2018, about $656,995 or 0.25% of the sports betting handle, has been wagered on auto racing. For the lottery’s current fiscal year of July 1, 2020 through May 13, 2021, auto racing comprised $196,000 or 0.18% of the wager handle.

Odds and ends

Sunday’s race is sold out with capacity capped at 20,000 ticketed fans. ... Dover had traditionally held two NASCAR weekends but moved one race date to Nashville Superspeedway. Nashville will have a Cup race on June 20. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011. Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events, as well as IndyCar races from 2001 until 2011. “I loved two races there, but it’s always fun to learn new tracks, as well,” Truex said. ... Denny Hamlin joins Truex on the front row for Sunday’s race. Hamlin, the defending winner at Dover, is the first driver since the inception of the playoff system in 2004 to lead the points standings through 12 races to not have won a race. ... Josh Berry will make his Cup debut for Spire Motorsports driving for Justin Haley (COVID-19 protocols) on Sunday.

