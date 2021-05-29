 Skip to main content
Lanesboro's Commonweal Theatre lifts capacity restrictions
Lanesboro's Commonweal Theatre lifts capacity restrictions

I Love to Eat

Philip Muehe stars as iconic chef James Beard in the Commonweal Theatre's production of "I Love to Eat."

 Contributed photo

LANESBORO, Minn. — In compliance with CDC and state guidelines, the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro has lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions for all remaining performances in its 2021 season.

In addition, the Commonweal no longer requires vaccinated patrons to wear a mask when in the building. Unvaccinated patrons are asked to continue masking, and patrons experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to reschedule their visit. All five productions in the 2021 season are also available for streaming.

Producing artistic director Hal Cropp realizes the magnitude of this decision: “As we prepare to re-open our theater fully, under the new Minnesota State guidelines, we are at once thrilled and cautious — thrilled to welcome back as many of our loyal audience members and supporters who wish to re-join us in person and cautious in our approach as we are mindful that this virus is still in our midst and desirous of keeping our extended community as safe as possible.”

For detailed up-to-date information about all Commonweal programming, please visit www.CommonwealTheatre.org. For a complete performance schedule visit the Commonweal’s website, or call the box office at 800-657-7025

Commonweal Theatre 2021 season

  • "I Love to Eat," by James Still — A delectable comedy based on the life of the original TV chef, James Beard, running now through June 27
  • "Dancing Lessons," by Mark St. Germain — An unlikely romance between an injured dancer and a brilliant professor on the autism spectrum, running now through Aug. 29
  • "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]," by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield — A madcap romp through all of Shakespeare's plays, running July 10-Oct. 24
  • "Come Back," by Neil Haven — An offbeat comedy following a man who must overcome his anxiety to fulfill his late friend's last request, playing Sept. 11-Nov. 14
  • "A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens — Adrienne Sweeney stars as the iconic Scrooge in the beloved holiday classic, running Nov. 26-Dec. 19
