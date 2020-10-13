LaFleur still trusts in his gut

And in the Sept. 13 opener against Zimmer’s Vikings, LaFleur again went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the second quarter, only to see Aaron Rodgers’ pass to Davante Adams fall incomplete, leaving the Packers still in a 7-3 hole. Two plays later, Jaire Alexander sacked Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety, the Packers scored a touchdown on their ensuing possession and went on to win, 43-34.

“I think Matt’s been really aggressive, and plays have been there to make,” Rodgers said leading into the bye week. “Right now, our offense, I feel really good about it. We’ve gotten in a good flow. I feel like Matt’s gotten into a really nice flow with the calls. We’ve done a nice job on third down for the most part and were opportunistic with some big plays when we needed it.”

For LaFleur, such decisions are not made lightly, but they aren’t made in the heat of the moment based on emotion instead of rational thought. At the same time, though, it sometimes just comes down to how he feels as the head coach and play-caller.