La Crescent-Hokah Community Education offers fitness classes for all levels. Classes range from Tai Chi to HIIT: Get Fit Boot Camp and many in between.

Instructors have been teaching in our community for many years. Our newest instructor is Farrah Thrush, who has been teaching yoga for the past few years in La Crescent and at the La Crosse YMCA. Our most veteran instructor is Jenelle Lee, who has been teaching classes in La Crescent and La Crosse since 1982. She is certified in pilates and Iyengar yoga. Jenelle also instructs Tuesday morning Tai Chi. Other instructors are Sa.m. Newburg (yoga), Kelly Sheehan (HIIT: Get Fit Boot Camp and ZUMBA), and Jonathan Lamb (Sweaty Dance Party and Sassy Core).

Classes are offered at various locations in our community. Currently, classes are held at the Hokah City Center, Nicole's School of Dance, and the new Montessori Classroom (formerly WSU classroom).

The next fitness session is starting soon. Unsure which classes you would like? La Crescent-Hokah Community Education also offers a drop-in option or a Fitness on the Go Card. Contact Joan Wright or Bernie Windschitl, at La Crescent-Hokah Community Education, for information. You can call the office at 507-895-5150 or joan.wright@isd300.k12.mn.us.