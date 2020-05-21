Kyra Condie doesn't let spinal fusion deny her Olympic climbing dream

With her spine fused from the base of her neck to the bottom of her rib cage, Condie can’t always twist and bend as other climbers do. That has forced her to become more creative with her moves, but it hasn’t slowed her ascent.

“That surgery would have stopped a lot of people,” USA Climbing head coach Josh Larson said. “Kyra loves climbing too much to let something like that stop her. It’s like she needs to climb. It’s what keeps her happy.”

Even the pandemic can’t keep her grounded. After her Salt Lake City training gym shut down, Condie collected a few dozen holds and some plywood, cobbled together a mini climbing wall in her attic and kept right on going.

“The back surgery took climbing away from me, and that’s when I really jump-started my work ethic,” Condie said. “I appreciate it even more now.”

Climbing from the cribCondie first scaled a climbing wall when she was 10 years old, at a friend’s birthday party at Vertical Endeavors. She showed an appetite for height long before then.

“We had to move her to a toddler bed when she was a year old, because she climbed out of the crib,” said Cathy Condie, Kyra’s mother. “She would climb out of the baby backpack, right onto our heads.”