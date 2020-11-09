Kudos to the line

“We had the play called and I remember looking to my left and being like, ‘Somebody should be here,’” Dozier said. “When we snapped it, I was like, ‘This could be a big one.’ I wasn’t necessarily thinking 70 [yards], but it was definitely fun to get it done.”

Mixed feelings on Soldier Field

Linebacker Eric Kendricks has been part of the Vikings’ only two wins at Soldier Field — 2015 and 2017 — since the 2007 season, and Minnesota’s persistent struggles in Chicago puzzle him ahead of Monday night’s visit. The Vikings are 2-10 in the past 12 trips to Chicago.

“Still trying to figure that out,” Kendricks said. “I actually do like playing there. I get that old-school vibe and old-school feel when I’m on that field, so it makes me feel blessed to be able to play the game.”

Special teams woes

Special teams as a whole — not just blocking for punts — will be a focus for the Vikings this week after a handful of issues against the Lions, including two penalties, two blocked kicks and allowing a 21-yard punt return. The blocked Britton Colquitt punts loomed largest.