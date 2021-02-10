Kubiak wants to leave own mark

Like Stefanski, who’d been exposed to a range of different philosophies during his time with the Vikings, Kubiak could draw on his background with other coaches to inject some new elements to the offense.

“The experience was invaluable,” he said. “You take so many from all those different voices and try to become your own. I’ve been so fortunate to be around quality coaches and really high-character people that you see you can have success by doing things the right way.”

That his promotion comes after his father’s retirement is sure to raise questions about whether Kubiak would have earned the job on his own and how he’ll do compared to his dad. Those things, he said, are part of “the blessing and curse of being a coach’s son.”

“The positives have outweighed the negatives,” he added. “Being around him and his friends, his coaches my whole life has only brought the best out of me. There’s always negatives associated with that, but those are out of my control. The positives were learning how to work hard, how to organize your time and how to value everybody around you and use their strengths for the betterment of the team. Just really blessed to be a coach’s kid. I’m proud of that.”

