Kubiak takes the blame for Cousins' poor performance

The Vikings defense is expected to turn to cornerbacks Holton Hill, Jeff Gladney and, if healthy enough, Boyd, who played a career-high 49 defensive snaps in last year’s regular season finale.

“Kris has done a nice job with the opportunities he’s had to go in,” Zimmer said. “He played a lot in the last game last year, and then he’s done a nice job in training camp.”

Sharpe facing old team

Receiver Tajae Sharpe hasn’t played much of a role for the Vikings offense — one target in 16 snaps — but he likely had plenty to share with teammates this week in breaking down an established Titans secondary that he knows well, going back to when he was a 2016 fifth-round pick by Tennessee.

“I’ve been competing against those guys for four years every day in practice,” said Sharpe, who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this spring. “It’s going to be fun seeing those guys on the other side of the ball. They do a lot of good things defensively, they fly around and play hard.”

Bradbury’s job ‘huge’ vs. Titans