Koepka, McDowell among withdrawals over coronavirus concerns

He felt a sore throat and reported it on the daily questionnaire, and then Comboy drove back to Hilton Head from Orlando to take another test. That was the quickest way to get the results, and he received them Tuesday night while waiting to fly.

McDowell says he was at a memorial service on June 15 with Comboy, Elliott and McDowell’s trainer, after which they drove up to Hilton Head.

McDowell said he was feeling a little fatigued at the end of last week, which he wrote off to having not competed in a tournament for three months and then playing two straight weeks.

“I had been feeling a little off color, but not with alarm bells ringing until Kenny failed,” he said.

The PGA Tour’s return to tournaments started with a perfect record — 487 tests for players arriving at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas; 98 players on the charter flight to South Carolina; 369 tests at Hilton Head Island. All came back negative.

Nick Watney was the first player to test positive, on Friday at the RBC Heritage.

Watney, who had tested negative three days earlier, asked to be tested again when his Whoop wristband — which measures various health metrics — showed an increase in his respiratory rate.