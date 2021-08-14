Knight taking an analytical approach to career, and the Wolves

LAS VEGAS — At William & Mary, Nathan Knight studied business analytics.

After graduating, Knight entered the business of basketball, a field ripe with analytics that look at every aspect of the game, from shot selection to fatigue to in-game strategy.

After playing with Atlanta last season, Knight is entering his second season trying to carve out his niche in the league with the Timberwolves, and playing smart is just as important for him as playing hard.

“(Analytics) helped me grow a lot faster than I would have if I stepped away from that when I walked away from college,” Knight said. “The biggest thing with the analytic side of basketball is this idea of obviously being efficient but being sustainable. If you’re a sustainable team, you do things that not only are efficient, but are sustainable throughout a whole 82-game season and playoffs. It gives you the best chance to win.”

Knight is emblematic of the modern NBA in that way. Players are coming into the league now with a more analytical mind-set. For instance, Wolves center Naz Reid has said he hated taking mid-range jumpers, a low efficiency shot, even before he came to the NBA and learned just how inefficient they are.