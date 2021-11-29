Kirk Cousins laments 'poor' throws in Vikings' loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kirk Cousins figures the Vikings will one of these days get above .500 again. And when they do, he’s counting on them staying there.

The Vikings haven’t had a winning record at any point since they finished the 2019 season at 10-6. They slipped to 7-9 last season, and they started out this year 3-5. But after clawing back to 5-5, Minnesota dropped to 5-6 with a 34-26 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

“We’ve got to get (above .500) and once we do get there, we’ve got to pull away,” the Vikings’ quarterback said. “And that’s certainly going to be the focus here with (the six games) we have remaining.”

Cousins was a key reason many thought the Vikings had turned their season around with a recent two-game winning streak. He averaged 317.5 yards passing in victories of 27-20 at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 14 and 34-31 over Green Bay on Nov. 21. Minnesota was an underdog in both games.

But Cousins and his offense hit a snag on Sunday. Cousins completed 20 of 32 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns and threw just his third interception of the season.

“I’m sure it is a variety of reasons,” Cousins said. “The turnovers don’t help. I think it starts there, and we are so close. So, we just have to hit those up, the plays down in the red zone.”

Cousins was mostly referring to the Vikings coming failing to score after setting up first-and-goal at the 49ers 6-yard line early in the fourth quarter while trailing 34-26. Two runs by Alexander Mattison, filling in for injured Dalvin Cook (shoulder), gained just three yards, and on third down Cousins had a pass to Tyler Conklin broken up.

What followed was confusion. Cousins had to call a timeout when he lined up under the guard on fourth-and-goal.

“We just didn’t get lined up properly and the play clock was winding down,” Cousins said. “I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and then just got under the wrong guy.”

On the key fourth-down play, Cousins overthrew Justin Jefferson at the back of the end zone while pressured by defensive lineman Samson Ebukam.

“They had a good rush,” Cousins said.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had a different explanation. “It looked like he just missed him,” he said.

It wasn’t Cousins’ only misfire of the day. Early in the third quarter, with the Vikings trailing 21-14, Cousins threw a pass from his 21 that was picked off by Azeez Al-Shaair at the Minnesota 26 and returned 24 yards. On the next play, Elijah Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run to put the 49ers up 28-14.

“Just a poor throw, poor read, made a poor decision,” Cousins said. “Just got blocked out and shouldn’t have thrown it where I did.”

Cousins said he had another “poor throw” after the Vikings cut the deficit to 31-26 late in the third quarter on a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kene Nwangwu. On the two-point conversion attempt, Cousins said he “rushed” the pass while missing an open Jefferson.

After catching 17 passes for 312 yards in the previous two games combined, Jefferson had four receptions for 83 yards.

“That’s the thing about receivers,” Jefferson said. “There’s so many different people that you have to count on, so many different things that (need) to happen for you to get the ball. I mean, yeah, frustrating. ... I feel like I didn’t make as many plays as I should have. ... You can’t beat on yourself about it, just got to tell the coaches certain plays or certain looks that might be open and move on from there.”

Cousins also had a situation in which he looked upset at the end of the first half, including when talking to quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. It came after he threw an incomplete pass that was well short of the end zone and the clock ran out after the Vikings faced first-and-10 at the 49ers 46 with 5 seconds left in the half.

“Just wanted a field goal and we weren’t able to get it,” said Cousins, not offering much else.

