Kirill Kaprizov records first career hat trick as Wild shut out Arizona

Not only does Kaprizov lead the Wild in points with 23, but he also paces all NHL rookies in goals (10), assists (13) and points.

“Players like that are very special, and they don’t come around that often,” said Cam Talbot, who made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season and 23rd of his career in his return to action after backing up Kaapo Kahkonen the previous two games. “Having a guy like him on your team in a 0-0 game, you always feel like you have a chance for sure. Any time the puck touches his stick, he can be dangerous and make something out of nothing.”

That certainly was the case in this game, with the first two periods a trudge for the Wild.

The team was playing short-handed since Marcus Foligno left the game in the first after taking a Jonas Brodin shot off the lower right leg. Evason did not have an update on Foligno’s status.

But strong play from Talbot, who was surprised to get the start since Kahkonen is on an eight-game win streak, put the Wild in position to win the game if the team won the third.

Cue Kaprizov.

“He’s having a fun time out there,” captain Jared Spurgeon said.