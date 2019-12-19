The Bluff Country Co-op’s monthly “Kids Cook!” class will explore candy making from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at 121 W. Second St., Winona.
Children 12 and younger are invited to this hands-on workshop and take home some of their candies to be used as gifts, or eaten without delay.
Immediately after the class, Winonan Taff Roberts will read the Welsh classic, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas.
Both events are free and open to the public. Reservations are required. RSVP at 507-452-1815.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.