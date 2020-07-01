Kenny Clark playing the waiting game for new contract, season

“It’s just really tough right now. The thing is, nobody knows. Nobody knows,” Clark said. “Every day is something different. Whether it’s the coaches, whether it’s the people upstairs, whether it’s the NFLPA — nobody knows what’s going to happen day-to-day. So that’s just the toughest part right now. I don’t know. They have the day for us to report and all that, but you never know. That could change based on everything that’s going on. Everything’s up in the air. You just never know.

“I’m pretty sure the majority of everybody will be back. I know I sure miss football, and I just miss being in the locker room with the guys. This COVID thing has affected me so much just in my routine, how I go about my offseason. Everything’s been a lot different. I’ve had to adjust to a lot of different things. If somebody doesn’t report (to camp) because of it, it’s completely understandable. Everybody is leading different lives, and everybody has a lot of different things going on with their families. You never know if you’re going to get your kids sick. Anything can happen. It’s totally understandable if somebody doesn’t want to come back for those reasons.”