Karl-Anthony Towns rattled by Charlotte's COVID-19 concern

“It just brought up so many things I’ve been through and it affected me in such a way where basketball wasn’t important anymore,” Towns said. “I remember going up to [coach] Ryan [Saunders] and asking are you sure we should play this? These guys had some COVID positives, and we’re playing with guys who were around these people.

“I was one of those guys that was negative today and tomorrow negative and the next day I was positive with COVID and a bad case of it.”

Also, in his head — how reliable and detailed was the contact tracing for those who were out, how were they doing healthwise, were his teammates safe?

Towns said because of the antibodies he has he wasn’t worried about himself being reinfected, but he was worried for others in the building. It’s hard to imagine what else might have been going through his head given all that has happened to him and his family since.

“I was more worried for our guys,” Towns said. “I don’t want them to go through what I went through. For me, it was me just thinking for them and this is not a situation to play with especially if you have someone positive.”