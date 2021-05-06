Kaprizov's two quick goals force overtime, but Wild loses 3-2 to Vegas

And that's essentially when the hockey game started; the first period was more like a boxing match.

Round 1 was a full-blown line brawl, a fracas that started after Kaprizov was hit from behind into the boards by Vegas' Nicolas Hague. Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway immediately went after Hague, who emerged from the battle with blood splattered on his jersey, and then Kaprizov got into a scuffle with Zach Whitecloud.

Foligno and Kaprizov received roughing minors, Whitecloud was assessed a double-minor for roughing and Hague was penalized two minutes for boarding.

Later in the period, on Foligno's first shift back in action, he fought Hague – a heavyweight tussle that sent both players back to the penalty box for five minutes.

And then before the first ended, Ryan Hartman and Brayden McNabb shoved each other in front of the net before McNabb knocked Hartman to the ice. Each player was dinged with a roughing penalty; Hartman was also dealt a bloody nose.

The rough stuff quieted down in the second, and that's when Vegas broke the stalemate.

Mattias Janmark picked the puck off Matt Dumba and set up Stephenson for the one-timer.