Kaprizov settles in Minnesota as Wild waits for season to begin

General Manager Bill Guerin said the organization is going to help Kaprizov find a place to live and get acclimated with the team. After a series of negative tests, Kaprizov will be eligible to start working out at Tria Rink in St. Paul — perhaps as soon as next week.

And although he’s embarking on the start of his NHL career in a new country amid a pandemic, Guerin isn’t concerned about Kaprizov’s transition.

“When you go someplace new, you get traded, you sign some place different, you immediately have 20 new friends and they all look after each other,” Guerin said Thursday on a video chat with reporters. “Am I worried? Just knowing Kirill now and his personality and his English and how good it is, or how much better it is than he portrays, I’m not really worried about him.”

Rossi to

World JuniorsThe Wild is sending first-rounder Marco Rossi to the IIHF World Junior Championship that starts later this month in Edmonton where he’ll represent his native Austria.

“It’s the best tournament in the world for players that age,” Guerin said, “and the experience of being in that tournament is a huge benefit in a player’s development.”