Kaprizov reaches milestone

An enthusiastic crowd of 19,047 on hand at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night fully expecting to see the Wild manhandle the lowly Seattle Kraken to reach a team-record 50 wins on the season was not in the mood to deal with an early 2-0 Kraken lead.

By the time six minutes and 52 seconds had elapsed in the second period, all had been forgiven.

That’s when Kirill Kaprizov redirected a pass from Kevin Fiala into the back of the net for his 45th goal of the season to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. The mini-crisis had been averted, and the celebration was back on track.

The Wild then threw in a couple more team records for the fans’ troubles as they turned a five-goal second period into a head-spinning 6-3 victory.

Fiala followed his two-goal game on Thursday with a team-record five assists against the Kraken. And when Kaprizov assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal to give the Wild a 4-2 lead he became the first player in team history to produce a 100-point season.

More importantly, the victory pushed the Wild two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the quest for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Kaprizov said through an interpreter of reaching 100 points. A huge thank you to the fans, my teammates, the organization. Obviously, it’s a huge accomplishment. I’m extremely thankful and happy. Obviously getting the team win was super important and made everything that much more sweet.”

The Wild scored three power-play goals, with Kaprizov and Fiala teaming up on plays that bordered on being magical.

“Sometimes you catch yourself watching them,” said Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored two goals and added an assist. “Even on the bench, when you see Kevin play with this much confidence, when he doesn’t really stress about things, he’s so good. You watch him and go ‘Oh, my God. How can he do that?’

“It’s really impressive for him, when he has this confidence. He doesn’t really force plays, and that’s when he plays his best.”

All on a night that started out in a very unexpected way.

Six minutes into the game, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury misplayed a dump-in, and Seattle’s Daniel Sprong was the beneficiary, sliding the puck into a wide-open net off a centering feed.

A slick give-and-go passing play led to a goal by Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and a 2-0 Kraken lead at 10:20 of the period.

The Wild cut the deficit in half before the first period ended with a power-play goal by Eriksson Ek, who scored from the slot after taking a touch pass from Kaprizov. He added his second goal of the game two minutes into the second period to pull the Wild even.

“We didn’t think we were bad in the first,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We just thought they were really good. But the group regrouped, and we were able to come out with a real good second period.”

BRIEFLY

Mats Zuccarello left the game with a lower body injury in the second period. Evason said it does not appear to be serious, but Zuccarello will not travel with the team to Nashville.

With the win, the Wild extended their points streak to nine games and their home points streak to 13 games.

Fiala extended his points streak to nine games (9 goals, 12 assists).

Tyson Jost was back in the lineup for the Wild after missing three games due to a lower body injury. He centered the fourth line and picked up an assist.

