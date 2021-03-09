Kahkonen, Wild’s penalty kill team up to slow down Golden Knights

“He’s very calm and confident in his abilities,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “He’s been playing great and making saves when we need them most, especially with some of those where there’s a guy sort of sitting there. He’s swallowing up those rebounds quick, as well, so they’re not getting those second chances.”

What also helped Kahkonen stymie the Golden Knights was the penalty kill, which went 3-for-3.

“When we were down a man, we had good pressure, good blocks,” Spurgeon said. “Kaapo was making some big saves for us, so that was definitely key in the game.”

Had Vegas been able to sneak a puck by Kahkonen the woeful power play would have been magnified.

The unit went 0-for-2, whiffing on chances that would have provided the team with an insurance goal.

Instead, the Wild is now in a 0-for-19 dry spell and is 5-for-74 overall – the worst clip in the NHL.

But, with Kahkonen on a roll, the Wild needed just one goal, and Kevin Fiala supplied it to tie center Joel Erikson Ek for the most goals on the team with eight.