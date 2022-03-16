Jost looking forward to increased opportunity with Wild

Tyson Jost has scored at every level of his hockey career. Except with the Colorado Avalanche.

After being selected by the Avalanche with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost became more of a checker than a scorer once he reached the NHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Canadian filled that role admirably, never once complaining about playing time, before being traded to the Wild on Tuesday for Nico Sturm.

The past 24 hours have been a blur for Jost. He got the call from Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic toward the middle of the day and the next thing he knew he was on a plane for the Twin Cities.

"You never really expect it," Jost said. "It kind of came out of nowhere."

Now that he's with the Wild, though, the 24-year-old Jost is hoping to rediscover his offensive game. Asked if he thinks he has some untapped potential, Jost confidently replied, "Yeah, I think I do, for sure."

There's reason for Jost's confidence. He was an elite scorer in juniors, putting up 42 goals and 62 assists in his final season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He went on to score 16 goals and 19 assists in 33 games during his only collegiate season at the University of North Dakota.

You could argue the only reason Jost hasn't put up bigger numbers in the NHL so far — he has 45 goals and 58 assists in 321 games — is because the Avalanche have extremely talented players up and down their lineup. It's hard not to be buried on a depth chart that features the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri up the middle, to go along with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog, among a handful of others.

A fresh start with the Wild could help.

"I definitely think I can kind of get back to where I was (and) put up points and score some goals and stuff like that," Jost said. "At the same time, I still want to bring that responsible game in the D zone. And it's great that I can kill penalties. That's something that I pride myself on, too."

While it sounds like there will be a chance Jost will be elevated in the Wild lineup at some point in the near future, coach Dean Evason has him between Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad for Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins.

"He's a natural center," Evason said. "That's where he feels most comfortable. I don't know the circumstances of why he hasn't played there. That's his position, so that's where we'd like to see him."

As for Sturm going the other way in the trade, Evason emphasized how much the Wild will miss his presence in the locker room.

"You never like to see guys get traded," the Wild coach said. "He's a great person and competes his butt off. We wish him the best."

Similarly, as much as Jost is looking forward to increased opportunity with the Wild, he mentioned how he's going to miss his former teammates with the Avalanche.

"I actually didn't even get to say bye to them because they were in meetings and stuff like that," Jost said. "They come here soon, so I'll be able to see them. Those are lifelong friends and I owe so much to those guys. It's a great group over there and a lot of those guys I call my best friends now. But happy to make some new ones here in Minny."

