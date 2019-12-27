What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Graduating college is an obvious answer, as well getting hired here at Winona Daily News."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Life is cyclical—full of ups and downs. Just because you’re going through a negative period, that doesn’t mean you will never experience a positive one again."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I’d like to read 20 to 25 books. Working full-time might make that hard, but I’m up for the challenge."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to grow and learn until everything feels like it is second nature."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I’ve been making it a personal goal to get out more and just talk to people. With this job, that makes it all a little easier."
