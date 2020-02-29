Jorge Polanco showing new confidence as longest tenured Twins player

“He has a lot of belief in himself, and we have a ton of belief in him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s established himself in this league.”

“I do take pride in that,” Polanco said. “I try to talk to everybody in [the Twins’ clubhouse]. I don’t want anyone to see me as a veteran. I like them to see me as a guy they can talk to.”

Yet in a clubhouse with Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson and Sergio Romo, Polanco actually is a veteran, of a sort. Polanco’s debut as a Twin came on June 26, 2014 — earlier than any other player on the roster. Yes, with Kyle Gibson departed, and Trevor May’s arrival coming six weeks later than his, Polanco is now the senior Twin, a distinction that he finds a little ridiculous — but also plenty satisfying.

“I don’t know. A lot of guys have more time than me,” Polanco notes correctly, given that he spent only five days in the majors in 2014, and just four more in 2015. “But I think about [his progress] a lot. Being here, being established, being comfortable, keeping my job and getting better, being an All-Star — I worked hard for it.”