Johansson is no longer center of attention with Wild

“I’m just more comfortable with wing because I’ve played there more,” he said, “but I’m totally fine playing either. I grew up playing center, and now I’ve been wing for eight years or so. It doesn’t matter too much, but I’m happy to start as a wing and we will take it from there and see what happens.”

Whether or not Johansson sticks at wing could depend on the effectiveness of his line with Bonino and Fiala.

The three practiced together for the first time in camp Tuesday after Fiala was held out of Monday’s session as a precaution.

“I’m fine,” Fiala said after the skate. “Great to be back with the guys. Very exciting.”

A left shot who had nine goals and 21 assists in 60 games last season, Johansson, 30, is excited about the line.

“Everyone saw last year what Kevin can do,” Johansson said. “He’s such an unbelievable talent. He’s good with the puck, and he makes plays. He makes plays from nothing, basically, which is a pretty good skill to have. I’ve played against [Bonino] for so many years it seems like, and he’s such a great two-way center. He’s great with the puck, and he’s smart. He’s on the right side of the game most of the time.