Jim Souhan: In losing a must-win season opener, Vikings’ flaws are exposed

CINCINNATI—After seven months of preparation, the Minnesota Vikings lined up for the first play of the 2021 season and ... committed a false-start penalty.

Two plays later, they committed another penalty.

They would incur 12 penalties on Sunday, and have another handful declined, and all of the yellow flags led to a loss that represents a red flag for an organization on the brink.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Vikings 27-24 in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, an ominous result from the rare must-win season opener.

Adam Thielen, Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer and Michael Pierce stood at a podium after the game and expressed everything from determination to optimism. But this wasn’t the usual season-opening loss.

While there is plenty of precedent for NFL teams rallying from slow starts, the 2021 Vikings are in a unique situation. They face a brutal schedule. They have little roster depth. And many of their most obvious weaknesses were exposed by a Bengals team that went 4-11-1 last year.

Beating the Bengals was not an option, it was a requirement.

Twice in the last decade the Vikings have lost their season-opener in a way that foretold their fate.