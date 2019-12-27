What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"My favorite moment was this spring when I found out I was going to be on the WAPS school board."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I expected most of what I experience on the school board. However, I learned that I enjoy serving on the board. I sought to serve out of a sense of duty and civic responsibility - not personal enjoyment. But I genuinely am enjoying my time as a board member."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I want to eat healthier."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"My goals for 2020 are to approach the position with peace, hope, and wisdom."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to have a high profile in the school buildings. I want to be more active in attending WAPS’ extra-curricular events. Any other ways I connect to the larger community will likely be emergent. I like meeting with community members - they give me more resolve to be the kind of school board member that WAPS needs."
