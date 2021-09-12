Jerome Christenson: : A Whistling Bird in the northwoods

I tell ya, looking at the world from the perspective of guys who headed out to work when it was 30 below, going to jobs were they faced the daily risk of being blown up by a dynamite blast, buried in a rockslide, or squashed by a runaway mine care puts contemporary complaints of feelings hurt by insensitive office politics into a different light entirely. And thinking about how much wood a guy would have to chop to keep frostbite at bay through a northwoods winter, or how to deal with clouds of summertime skeeters in a pre-Off! era gives a guy a fresh appreciation for central heat and window screens.

Sure enough, life’s not perfect, but it’s a darn sight better than it could be … and has been.

Looking around, there were other things to brighten my overall outlook at least a bit.

Standing on the shore of an icy clear lake, rimmed by pine, birch and aspen it was hard to imagine that from 1916 to 1963 it had been the site of the St. James open pit mine – no longer an ugly industrial gash on a pristine landscape, but a public recreation area and source of drinking water for the adjacent town of Aurora. It’s a cycle being repeated across the iron range — as if Minnesota didn’t have enough lakes to start with.