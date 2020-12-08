Jefferson's rookie season stacks up with the best, even Moss

Another name Jefferson passed along the way: Moss, who previously held the team record with 1,014 receiving yards in his first 12 games in 1998.

Jefferson likely won’t match the record 17 touchdowns Moss had as a rookie, but he’s on pace to pass Moss’ team record of 1,313 yards in 1998. Jefferson is only eight receptions away from Moss’ Vikings record of 69 as a rookie.

Jefferson’s pace of 1,385 yards this season would be the most by any Minnesota player since Moss had 1,632 receiving yards in 2003.

“He’s just hard to cover,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after Sunday’s game. “He’s a guy that has great acceleration off the line, attacks the ball really, really well. He still makes a lot of rookie mistakes, but once we get that out of him it’ll help the rest of us as well, too, because he had a few things today, too.”

Sunday marked Jefferson’s fifth game with 100 yards receiving, the most in a single season for a Minnesota rookie and passing Moss for another team record.

The Vikings took a chance trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for a first-round pick. They used the pick to draft Jefferson and haven’t been disappointed.