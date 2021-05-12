Jefferson maintaining his hunger

Jefferson’s athletic talents were forged on the basketball court in his backyard and the grassy lot next door, where the youngest of three Jefferson boys first competed above his weight class. Now he’s reunited on the Vikings roster with former LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, a family friend who played with Justin’s older brother, Jordan, at Death Valley. Peterson, a three-time All-Pro selection, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in March.

“I have so many memories,” Jefferson said. “To have him on the team and other players come on that defensive side, what we really needed last year, I’m excited for this season. I feel like we have a good chance of making it to the playoffs and going far. Hopefully getting a Super Bowl.”

The Vikings’ passing attack will go as far as Jefferson can take it. His offseason film sessions have revolved around studying nuances of top NFL receivers such as Adams, as well as fellow LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. and the Chargers’ Keenan Allen.

“Been watching Davante Adams a lot, he’s one of my favorite receivers,” Jefferson said. “They have some fancy footwork and nice moves they put on their routes. Definitely trying to steal some of their moves and add it on to mine.”