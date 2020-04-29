Jake Lacina seeks to follow Corbin, become first son of a Viking to make team

“That would be super awesome,” Corbin Lacina said of his son making the team. “That would be the icing on the cake. I think he’s going to be a great fit for them. I think he fits their scheme and everything they run. He definitely has the physical skills. I’m completely confident in Jake and his ability. He’s going to get in there and get rolling.”

Corbin, who also attended Cretin-Derham Hall and Augustana, played in the NFL from 1993-2003, also had stints with Buffalo, Carolina and Chicago. He was Minnesota’s regular starter at left guard from 2000-02.

When Jake was a freshman in high school, he began the odyssey of following in his father’s footsteps.

“I remember my freshman year, when I was going out for football and I wanted to play tight end, and he said, ‘You should be an O-lineman,’ “ said Jake, who then became a tackle.

His father soon was providing plenty of tips. He was a Cretin-Derham Hall assistant coach in his son’s final three years there, and the offensive line coach was Ray Hitchcock, a former Gophers and Washington Redskins offensive lineman.