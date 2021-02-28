Izzo's Spartans trying for late push to improve NCAA chances

After spending two weeks at No. 4 nationally in December, Michigan State started 2-7 in league play and was unranked by mid-January. Things got worse with a 30-point loss against No. 9 Iowa and then a loss at Purdue.

The Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State wins helped push the Spartans to 4-9 in Quadrant 1 games. Michigan State hosts the Hoosiers on Tuesday then closes with consecutive games against third-ranked Michigan.

“A lot of times if you go out there thinking about what’s on the line or at stake, it kind of hinders you as a player,” graduate guard Joshua Langford said after the Maryland loss. “It’s almost like paralysis by analysis, so we just have to go out there and control what we can control and then let the chips fall where they may.”

RISING

Colorado State: Niko Medved’s Rams (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West, No. 45 NET) have won nine of 11 since splitting an early-January set with 22nd-ranked San Diego State.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets (13-8, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 39 NET) added Tuesday’s Quadrant 1 win against No. 16 Virginia Tech and have won four straight entering Tuesday’s critical game against visiting Duke.